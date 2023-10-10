Blocked paths and long walks for Tengah's first residents amid construction in new town

SINGAPORE: Since moving to Tengah in the west of Singapore a few weeks ago, Mrs Amy Ong has had to take long walks from her flat in the wee hours of nearly every morning.

She and her husband run a cooked food stall at a Serangoon coffee shop, and it takes them an hour to get there from their home at Block 133C in Plantation Grange – including a 30-minute walk to Bukit Batok Road where they can get a taxi.

"It's just very inconvenient," Mrs Ong, 48, told CNA last Tuesday (Oct 3) at the foot of her block, after alighting from a private-hire car with her husband, their arms laden with items for their new home.

With limited public transport options in Tengah, the couple takes taxis or private-hire cars home. But going out is an issue as the pick-up point at Block 133C is not yet reflected on ride-hailing apps.

Residents of a few housing blocks at the 700ha Tengah town started collecting their keys on Aug 29.

As of Sep 26, about 295 out of 2,333 units in the first two Tengah projects – Plantation Acres and Plantation Grange – have collected their keys, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

Most of Tengah – a designated "car-lite" town – is still under construction, including a bus interchange at Tengah Boulevard, Tengah MRT station and a neighbourhood centre.

The estate's sole bus stop is located along Plantation Crescent, next to Block 111 at Plantation Acres. It is served only by bus service 992, which plies a route between Tengah and Bukit Batok interchange.

For Mrs Ong and other residents of Plantation Grange – which lies deeper within Tengah – it takes 10 to 15 minutes to walk to the bus stop. If they want to walk to Bukit Batok Road, where more public transport options are available, they have to walk another 10 minutes.