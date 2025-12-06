Tengah’s second neighbourhood centre to feature supermarket, food court and wellness trail

SINGAPORE: Parc Point, Tengah’s second neighbourhood centre, will open in the first quarter of 2026, bringing new retail, dining and wellness options to residents.

A FairPrice supermarket and a Gourmet Paradise food court will be among the first to begin operations at Parc Point, with other outlets opening in phases. Residents will also have access to a wellness trail, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Saturday (Dec 6).

The 16,000 sq m neighbourhood centre, the second in Tengah after Plantation Plaza, is located next to the Parc Residences @ Tengah Build-to-Order (BTO) project.

Parc Point will house a new polyclinic, as well as more than 40 shops, providing a mix of retail and dining options. It will also feature a 190m-long sheltered retail street that includes an education centre and a Residents’ Network Centre, and connect the neighbourhood centre to three residential blocks in the adjacent BTO project.

CNA previously reported complaints from Tengah residents over the lack of amenities in the estate and poor accessibility amid ongoing estate development.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, however, noted in March that development plans for Tengah are well underway, with more "exciting projects" in the pipeline that will further enhance connectivity, amenities and facilities in the coming years.

The upcoming neighbourhood centre will integrate retail and community spaces with the "active and therapeutic qualities" of a park environment, according to HDB.

A network of stairways will complement the main escalators, encouraging visitors to stay active as they make their way to the upper levels and the roof garden.