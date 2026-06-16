A decade in the making, Tengah's newly completed S$120 million reservoir set to serve 42,000 homes

SINGAPORE: Expected to serve about 42,000 households and an industrial precinct, the S$120 million (US$93 million) Tengah service reservoir is set to become operational from this year.

The construction was completed even before Tengah town was fully developed, and the plan for the service reservoir started 10 years ago in 2016, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (Jun 16) at in his opening address for Singapore International Water Week.

Comprising two five-storey high tanks with facades designed with Tengah's "forest" identity in mind, the reservoir can hold about 22 Olympic-sized pools worth of treated water and took more than three years to build.

Construction was completed in November 2025, said national water agency PUB in a media factsheet.

A service reservoir stores treated drinking water from PUB’s treatment plants before it is piped to households and businesses. Currently, more than 10 are located across Singapore, including NEWater service reservoirs for industrial customers.

Highlighting the reservoir as a testament to long-term infrastructure planning, DPM Gan said planning and investment is not only about expanding capacity.

"It is about building resilience ahead of demand, integrating water planning with urban and economic planning, and ensuring that future generations inherit systems that are robust and reliable," he added.