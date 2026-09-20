3 new bus routes for Tengah, Woodlands; interim shuttles for delayed Jurong Region Line to launch from mid-2027

Some services only run during the peak hours for now because there are limited buses and drivers, he said.

“I wanted to prioritise getting more connections first, connect to more places first, instead of putting all the buses into one single service,” he said, adding that if there is demand, the services can slowly be expanded to off-peak hours.

As for the delayed Jurong Region Line (JRL), Mr Siow said an interim shuttle bus service, which will broadly follow the route of the JRL, will be introduced from the second half of 2027.

“Commuters will begin to enjoy the JRL’s connectivity on the original timeline – first by bus, and later by train when the JRL is up and running,” he said.

He previously shared that the JRL’s opening would be pushed back by around six months because of construction delays and testing, and that the line will open in the middle of 2028.

TENGAH, WOODLANDS BUS SERVICES

LTA said in a press release on Sunday that the new bus services 873 and 874, which connect to Tengah, will begin on Oct 25.

The former will link Tengah to Bukit Gombak, Hillview and Hume MRT stations, while the latter will link Tengah to Choa Chu Kang.

A variant of the 873 service with a truncated route, 873M, will also begin operating on Oct 25.

Mr Siow, who is a member of parliament for Chua Chu Kang GRC, said many residents have been asking for a bus service like 874.

“I understand, because many of the residents here have moved from Choa Chu Kang and your parents are still in Choa Chu Kang, family still there, some of your children also go to school in Choa Chu Kang,” he said.

Currently, commuters need to change buses two or three times to get to Choa Chu Kang.

“With 874, there will be just one bus,” he said, adding that it will pass through the Choa Chu Kang town centre and by Concord Primary School, Bukit Panjang Government High, Chua Chu Kang Primary, Sunshine Place and Brickland.