Teo Chee Hean expresses appreciation for outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's strong support for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean expressed appreciation for outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s strong support towards Singapore while on a working visit to the territory.

They also discussed ways that Singapore and Hong could continue to deepen cooperation, including in areas such as public service exchanges and education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release on Monday (May 30).

Mr Teo, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security is in Hong Kong from May 29 to Jun 1 and met Mrs Lam together with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

MFA said that Mrs Lam and Mr Teo reaffirmed the longstanding and close partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong, which is underpinned by regular high-level exchanges, strong economic cooperation and people-to-people links.

Mr Teo also expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s development under the 'One Country, Two Systems' framework.

"Hong Kong will continue to benefit from the economic opportunities arising from its close integration with mainland China while maintaining its international outlook," said Mr Teo.

The outgoing chief executive will complete her five-year term on Jun 30.