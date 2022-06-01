Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee reaffirm commitment to bilateral collaboration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee reaffirm commitment to bilateral collaboration

Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee reaffirm commitment to bilateral collaboration

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean with Chief Executive-elect John Lee. (Photo: MCI)

Firdaus Hamzah
01 Jun 2022 02:38PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 02:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee reaffirmed their commitment to continue bilateral collaboration as they met each other in the territory on Wednesday (Jun 1). 

They also affirmed the friendly ties between Singapore and Hong Kong, and welcomed closer cooperation between the two public services, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release.

Mr Teo, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security is in Hong Kong from May 29 to Jun 1 for a working visit.

He congratulated Mr Lee on his electoral success and conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for the incoming chief executive to visit Singapore.

Mr Lee, a former security chief, is the only candidate in a Beijing-backed one horse race to take over the leadership from Mrs Carrie Lam.

In the meeting on Wednesday, Mr Teo and Mr Lee also exchanged views on developments in both cities and the broader region. 

Mr Teo expressed confidence that Singapore and Hong Kong would continue to progress together and contribute to the region's economic vibrancy.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean’s meeting with Chief Executive-elect John Lee. (Photo: MCI)

Mr Teo, along with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met outgoing chief executive Mrs Lam on Monday.

She will complete her five-year term on Jun 30. 

During the meeting, Mrs Lam and Mr Teo reaffirmed the longstanding and close partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong, which is underpinned by regular high-level exchanges, strong economic cooperation and people-to-people links.

Related:

Source: CNA/fh(ta)

Related Topics

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us