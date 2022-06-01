Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee reaffirm commitment to bilateral collaboration

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee reaffirmed their commitment to continue bilateral collaboration as they met each other in the territory on Wednesday (Jun 1).

They also affirmed the friendly ties between Singapore and Hong Kong, and welcomed closer cooperation between the two public services, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release.

Mr Teo, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security is in Hong Kong from May 29 to Jun 1 for a working visit.

He congratulated Mr Lee on his electoral success and conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for the incoming chief executive to visit Singapore.

Mr Lee, a former security chief, is the only candidate in a Beijing-backed one horse race to take over the leadership from Mrs Carrie Lam.

In the meeting on Wednesday, Mr Teo and Mr Lee also exchanged views on developments in both cities and the broader region.

Mr Teo expressed confidence that Singapore and Hong Kong would continue to progress together and contribute to the region's economic vibrancy.