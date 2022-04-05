‘A huge relief’: Nightlife businesses gear up for reopening, unfazed by logistics needed for extra safety measures

SINGAPORE: After more than two years of restrictions, nightlife businesses are relishing the prospect of reopening, unfazed by the logistics of having to implement more safety measures.

Authorities said on Monday (Apr 4) that all nightlife businesses, including clubs and karaoke establishments, will be allowed to fully reopen from Apr 19.

But they will be subject to similar safe management measures as other establishments, including mandatory mask-wearing indoors and safe distancing of at least 1m between individuals and groups when masks are off.

Patrons must also test negative on a supervised antigen rapid test (ART) if the place offers dancing among patrons as an intended activity. It must be supervised either in-person or remotely by a test provider approved by the Health Ministry.

The news about reopening was “a huge relief” to Zouk Group’s chief executive officer, Andrew Li. “We’ve been waiting to hear about this news for over two years now.

"We've had the industry closed for probably longer than most other countries and cities around the world, and so, I'm just so happy.”

The extent to which businesses were allowed to reopen was also a pleasant surprise, said Mr Joseph Ong, the managing director of 1-Group, which runs several bars and clubs.

Ms Jean Teo, a director at family karaoke chain Teo Heng, added: “I thought it’d still be quite a long process regarding the relaxation of (COVID-19 measures).

"We didn’t expect it to happen so fast, it was really unexpected and we are so happy about it.”

WILL EXTRA REQUIREMENTS PUT OFF CUSTOMERS?

For nightlife businesses where dancing is involved, Mr Ong acknowledged that patrons may be put off by the extra need for tests.

“But the reality is that when we consider a club, especially one that has dance floor where different people are intermingling and you don't even know who they are – it does pose a very real risk (of transmission).

“Unless we can really be very clear about how we can trace the risk, the necessity for a test is always there.”