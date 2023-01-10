Logo
Singapore

Houses evacuated after fire breaks out at East Coast Road
A fire burns at a terrace house along East Coast Road on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: CNA reader)

10 Jan 2023 07:09AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 07:27AM)
SINGAPORE: About 20 residents along East Coast Road were evacuated after a fire broke out at a terrace house late on Monday (Jan 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at No 12S East Coast Road at around 11.50pm, adding that the fire was "well alight" and had affected four terrace house units when SCDF arrived.

Screengrab from a video shows a fire burning at a terrace house along East Coast Road on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: CNA reader)

“SCDF firefighters immediately set up water jets to surround and contain the fire to the four units,” said SCDF in a Facebook post.

“A Combined Platform Ladder was also deployed to conduct aerial firefighting and prevent the further spread of the fire."

At the height of the operation, a total of six water jets were deployed, said SCDF.

A fire burns at a terrace house along East Coast Road on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: CNA reader)
A Combined Platform Ladder is deployed as firefighters battle a blaze at a terrace house along East Coast Road. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

SCDF said the fire was extinguished at about 1.50am on Tuesday, with damping down operations still ongoing at about 2.40am. Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out to prevent any potential rekindling from the hot burnt surfaces.

Firefighters conduct damping down operations inside one of the affected units of the fire along East Coast Road on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)
The aftermath of a fire the broke out at a terrace house along East Coast Road. (Photo: CNA reader)

As a result of the fire, two other adjacent terrace house units also sustained varying degree of burn damages, said SCDF.

About 20 occupants from the affected units, as well as neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure, it added.

A person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for minor burn injury and conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/ec(rj)

