Shanmugam rejects Terry Xu’s application to cancel POFMA order on police bullying allegations

SINGAPORE: An application by Terry Xu, the publisher of The Online Citizen Asia, to cancel the latest POFMA correction order issued to him has been rejected by the Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

The correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) was issued on May 7, after he posted an online article and a Facebook post about a 2021 incident in which the police were falsely accused of taunting an elderly woman in Yishun.

It was the second time the authorities have issued a correction direction to posts published by Mr Xu in relation to the incident.

This requires him to put up correction notices on both the social media post and the online article, stating that they contained false statements. He was also told to include a link to an article that sets out the facts.

The correction notice was added to Mr Xu's Facebook post on May 8.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday (May 22) that the conditions for issuing the correction direction were satisfied, and Mr Xu’s application to cancel the direction “did not disclose any grounds to the contrary”.

“After having carefully considered the application, the Minister for Home Affairs has decided to reject it,” said MHA, adding that Mr Xu has been notified of the rejection.