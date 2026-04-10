Tertiary education subsidy scheme enhanced to better support Malay students and families

SINGAPORE: More Malay families will receive help with tertiary education costs under enhancements to the Tertiary Tuition Fee Subsidy (TTFS) scheme, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim announced on Friday (Apr 10).

The scheme's income eligibility criteria will be raised across all tiers from academic year 2026/2027, and a new 25 per cent subsidy tier will be introduced for middle-income households with per capita income of up to S$2,400 (US$1,000).

The revised structure is as follows:

Household per capita income of S$1,700 and below - 100 per cent subsidy

Household per capita income of S$1,701 to S$2,000 - 75 per cent subsidy

Household per capita income of S$2,001 to S$2,200 - 50 per cent subsidy

Household per capita income of S$2,201 to S$2,400 - 25 per cent subsidy

The TTFS is a government grant administered by Mendaki that provides subsidies for eligible students pursuing their first full-time diploma and degree programmes at local government tertiary institutions. On average, it has supported about 10,000 Malay students annually over the past five years.