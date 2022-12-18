Rayon of hope: Meet the people trying to give your old clothes new life

Cloop founder Jasmine Tuan, whose social enterprise aims to reduce fashion waste, calls it the “missing bin” that Singapore needs.

“All these years, we have the general waste bin, we have the blue bin which accepts only four materials which are paper, plastic, glass and metal.

“What about textiles? There's no specific bin just to collect textile waste,” she said.

Clothing in good condition can be donated to charities, but charitable organisations are “overburdened” by such donations, she said. What about textiles that are worn, stained or torn?

“How about the not-so-good ones? Where do they go?” she asked. “We can't put them in the blue bin, we can't put them in the green bin. This textile recycling bin is the bin to go to.”

TEXTILE RECYCLING RATE FELL

Singapore generated 189,000 tonnes of textile and leather waste last year. Only 4 per cent of this, or 7,000 tonnes, was recycled.

Responding to CNA queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the high diversity of materials that make up a typical piece of clothing makes textile waste challenging to recycle.

Clothes are often made from a mixture of fabrics and fibres, and usually come with zips, buttons, velcro and other bits. There is also a multitude of dyes and finishings, such as water-repellent coating.

The processes involved in recycling textiles are labour-intensive, require many steps and the reproduced material is often of a lower quality, said NEA.

Singapore does not have any textile or leather recycling facilities, so all such waste that gets recycled is exported, the agency added. Most of these are used clothing exported for reuse and the quantity of such exports has decreased since 2018.