Singapore calls on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and resolve differences amid escalating border clashes

SINGAPORE: Singapore has called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and for both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue amid escalating border clashes.

"Singapore is deeply concerned by the recent resumption of clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and reports of casualties on both sides," said a spokesperson from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (Dec 10).

"We call on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, following the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration."

This would be important for the long-term relationship between the two Southeast Asian countries and ASEAN, MFA added.

Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodia on Monday, with both sides trading blame for renewed fighting on their disputed border that killed six Cambodian civilians and a Thai soldier. The death toll rose to 10 on Tuesday, with fighting displacing more than 140,000 civilians in both countries.

MFA advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the conflict areas in the Thai-Cambodian border regions.

"Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand are advised to monitor news from official sources closely, heed the local government's advice and remain vigilant for personal safety," MFA said.

Singaporeans in or travelling to either country are also advised to e-register with MFA on its website if they have not done so.

Those already in Cambodia and Thailand and who require consular assistance can contact the respective Singapore Embassies in Phnom Penh or Bangkok or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.