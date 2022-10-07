Thailand nursery mass shooting a 'heinous act', PM Lee says in condolence letter

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Oct 7) offered his condolences to bereaved families of victims in a mass shooting at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand, calling the incident a "heinous act" that "deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms".

Mr Lee said this in a condolence letter addressed to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the mass shooting that took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu on Oct 6, 2022," Mr Lee wrote.

"This senseless act of violence took many innocent lives, most of whom were children.

"On behalf of the Singapore Government, I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims in this heart-breaking tragedy. I also wish all the injured swift recoveries."

Concluding his letter, Mr Lee told Mr Prayut: "This heinous act deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. Singapore stands in solidarity with Thailand during this difficult time."

The attack on Thursday left at least 37 people dead, including the attacker's wife and child.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Mr Prayut will visit survivors on Friday.