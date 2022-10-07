Logo
Thailand nursery mass shooting a 'heinous act', PM Lee says in condolence letter
Thailand nursery mass shooting a 'heinous act', PM Lee says in condolence letter

Sittipong Taothawong (left) comforts his wife Kanjana Buakumchan on Oct 7, 2022, as she holds their child's milk bottle and blanket while standing outside the nursery in Na Klang in Thailand's north-eastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province where at least 37 people were killed in a mass shooting. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

07 Oct 2022 04:29PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 04:29PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Oct 7) offered his condolences to bereaved families of victims in a mass shooting at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand, calling the incident a "heinous act" that "deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms".

Mr Lee said this in a condolence letter addressed to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the mass shooting that took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu on Oct 6, 2022," Mr Lee wrote.

"This senseless act of violence took many innocent lives, most of whom were children.

"On behalf of the Singapore Government, I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims in this heart-breaking tragedy. I also wish all the injured swift recoveries."

Concluding his letter, Mr Lee told Mr Prayut: "This heinous act deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. Singapore stands in solidarity with Thailand during this difficult time."

The attack on Thursday left at least 37 people dead, including the attacker's wife and child.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Mr Prayut will visit survivors on Friday.

Source: CNA/kg(jo)

Related Topics

Lee Hsien Loong Prayut Chan-o-cha Thailand

