Legalisation of cannabis in Thailand will present more challenges, with many people travelling to and from Singapore: Shanmugam

MALAYSIA’S CANNABIS LAWS

Mr Shanmugam also responded to a question about Malaysia’s health ministry researching and looking into legalising medical marijuana, and how it could impact Singapore.

“If Malaysia legalises cannabis or other drugs, given the even greater flow of people between Malaysia and Singapore compared to Thailand and Singapore, of course, it will be more challenging from the law enforcement (angle) and trying to keep Singapore drug free,” said the minister.

“If you mean by impact, whether because Malaysia does something therefore will we follow suit, I think that's not the usual way our legislation works,” he added.

“We look at the research and we look at the science, and we decide for ourselves. And our laws don't always look like Malaysian laws, and our policies don't look like Malaysian policies. We diverge when we have to.”

With Malaysia planning to abolish mandatory death penalty, Mr Shanmugam was asked if this was something Singapore would consider.

“There is a good reason why we have the mandatory death penalty,” said the minister.

“These are matters for Government and as a matter of policy, for a long time, we have decided that once a certain threshold is crossed, in order to have the deterrent effect, people must know that the mandatory death penalty will apply.

“If we remove that, the deterrent effect of the death penalty will be substantially reduced.”

He noted that the mandatory death penalty has a “very high deterrent effect”.

“And if you remove that, you dilute the deterrent effect, and the deterrent effect is part of the Government's policy against drugs,” he said.

“So, we are not likely to change simply because Malaysia changes. We will change when we think that the deterrent effect is no longer there, for example, or the conditions are different, and you need to adopt a different approach to have that deterrence.

“It is a question of what's your policy, and how you seek to achieve it.”

He said the task of any government is to persuade people that they are doing the right thing. If there is a different view that is in the majority, laws will have to change to reflect the majority viewpoint, he said.

“But, if you are in the government and you believe that something is right, whether it's majority viewpoint or minority viewpoint, you explain your position, and then you decide whether morally, you are prepared to stay on even though you think the steps that are going to be taken are going to be against public interest.”