Tharman hopes Singapore Presidential Election will be contested, says it's 'important' for him

SINGAPORE: Having a contest for the upcoming Presidential Election is “important for me”, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday (Jun 11) as he expounded on his decision to run for the Singapore presidency.

Political observers told CNA on Thursday after Mr Tharman announced his intention to run that having a strong candidate like him could have “drawbacks”, such as the election being a walkover as no one else may contest.

They also noted that having another walkover would call into question the viability of an elected presidency.

Madam Halimah Yacob became Singapore's President in 2017 after other potential candidates failed to qualify.

Responding to these perspectives, Mr Tharman told reporters on Sunday that he would “much rather win or lose with a contest”.

“My whole approach is not to shy away from competition. It’s always been that way. It’s how I prove myself,” he said.

While no one else has signalled an intention to run for the presidency, observers have suggested that Harvey Norman Ossia’s founder George Goh could be a contender.