Singapore leaders congratulate Chinese President Xi on 75th anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China
SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Oct 1) sent their congratulations to China's President Xi Jinping on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
"China’s development journey has been impressive. More than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty and the country’s modernisation has been remarkable," said Mr Tharman in a letter to his Chinese counterpart.
"China has made important global contributions in the areas of science, sustainability, arts, and culture."
Singapore-China relations are underpinned by strong economic links, multi-faceted cooperation and close people-to-people ties, he added.
This partnership is exemplified by three government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing.
"I look forward to seeing connectivity between Singapore and China enhanced further. This will pave the way for even more cooperation and mutual understanding," said Mr Tharman.
Next year, Singapore and China celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Singapore president invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Singapore and said he looked forward to further strengthening the friendship between both countries.
"I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, stability, and prosperity. My wife and I look forward to meeting you and Madam Peng Liyuan," said Mr Tharman.
In his letter to Mr Xi, Mr Wong said China has made "great strides" to become one of the largest and most significant economies in the world.
"During my visits over the years, I have witnessed first-hand China’s impressive progress in a range of sectors, including rural revitalisation, the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and environmental sustainability," he added.
Singapore and China enjoy "warm and substantive relations" and this bilateral cooperation has been "mutually beneficial and forward looking", said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.
Both countries have continued to strengthen areas of cooperation by working on a substantive upgrade to their free trade agreement.
"We have also broadened our cooperation to encompass emerging sectors like the digital and green economies. At the same time, we have taken major steps to promote greater people-to-people exchanges," said the prime minister.
Singapore and China will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park later this year.
A joint venture between the governments of China and Singapore, it is one of China’s top industrial zones, churning out tech products while drawing on the city’s long history of making sought-after consumer goods.
Together with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, these milestones are a testament to the "strong and longstanding partnership" between Singapore and China.
"I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, progress, and prosperity. I also wish you good health and every success. I look forward to meeting you again," said Mr Wong.