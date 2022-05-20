Senior Minister Tharman, ministers Josephine Teo, S Iswaran to participate in World Economic Forum

DAVOS, Switzerland: Revitalising travel and tourism, cybersecurity and digital cooperation are among several issues three Singapore ministers will discuss at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting next week.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Transport Minister and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran and Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, will be on a four-day visit to Davos, Switzerland starting Monday (May 23), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday.

They will meet government and business leaders from various countries at the WEF.

Mr Tharman, Mrs Teo and Mr Iswaran will be accompanied by officials from the PMO and the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Communications and Information.

Officials from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Economic Development Board will also join the group.

Mr Tharman will be in Geneva for two days from May 21 for other international meetings.

He will continue to Sweden after the WEF to participate in the United Nations' High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism.

Mr Tharman was appointed to the board by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres in March this year.

The 12-member board, which is made up of global leaders, officials and experts, is responsible for making recommendations for more effective multilateral arrangements across a range of issues.

The board’s non-binding recommendations are intended to inform deliberations by UN member states at a proposed Summit of the Future event set to be held next year.