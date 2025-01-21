Singapore leaders congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

This is Mr Trump's second term in office, having also served as president from 2017 to 2021.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America," said Mr Tharman in his letter dated Monday (Jan 20).

"The US continues to be a source of dynamism, resilience and innovation, and with much promise ahead. Your leadership will be crucial in addressing both the challenges and opportunities facing the US and the world today."

Mr Tharman noted that both countries share an "abiding and substantive friendship that has deepened over the years".

"Our ties are characterised by mutual respect and cooperation, and we have worked well together to advance the common interests of both our peoples," he said.

Mr Tharman added that there were also "significant achievements" in the countries' bilateral relationship during Mr Trump's previous presidential term.

"Singapore stands ready to build upon this foundation. We can further enhance our economic and defence ties, as well as explore new areas to collaborate. I am confident that under your leadership, we will have more milestones to celebrate."