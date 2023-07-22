Good to be socially aware, but 'make haste slowly' when changing social norms: Tharman tells youths

SINGAPORE: Being "woke" can be a good thing, if it means making people more socially aware of issues.

But when it comes to changing social norms, it is better for the country to “make haste slowly" because "you never know what comes the day after", said presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (July 22).

"Listen to each other, respect each other, including respecting people with different views and different preferences for themselves.

“Respect that people should be able to live lives according to their own values. But when we think about the broader social norms of society, move carefully, move slowly. Be cautious,” said Mr Tharman, who is a former Senior Minister.

Mr Tharman was answering questions fielded by students from local secondary schools and tertiary institutions during a dialogue session at the OnePeople.sg’s HarmonyWorks! conference.

The annual conference, held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East this year, was attended by around 200 youths.

Over the course of an hour, students posed questions to Mr Tharman relating to issues such as casual racism, woke culture in social media, integration between locals and migrants and the role of activism in creating civic discourse.

“I think there is a continuum between being more aware, advocating for safe space, and activism,” said Mr Tharman, adding that being labelled an "activist" is not a bad thing and that he himself was one when he was young.

“Being an activist is an extension of being socially aware”, and that the new generation of young Singaporeans has the opportunity to develop social awareness across a whole range of issues — something the previous generation might not have been able to do as they were primarily concerned about "making a living", he said.

He also pointed out that the "wokeism" culture in Singapore is not at all on the scale of what it is in some other countries like the United States and parts of Europe, but it is "something to be looked at".

“If people are more socially aware of issues, I think that's a good thing. (But) if people are wanting to stifle debate, or stifle responses, that's not a good thing,” he said.

"So it goes back to the point I'm making about civic discourse - about being willing to talk to each other, listen to each other, find common ground and where you can't find common ground, accept differences."