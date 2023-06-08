Tharman Shanmugaratnam will run for Singapore's presidency

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam intends to run for the Singapore presidency in an election that must be held by Sep 13.

Mr Tharman on Thursday (Jun 8) informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to retire from politics and all his positions in government. He also said he intends to resign from the People's Action Party.

"I plan to do so a month from now, on Jul 7, 2023, so that I can first fulfil my immediate official commitments in Singapore and internationally, and ensure that arrangements are fully in place for constituents of Jurong GRC to be well-served for the rest of the electoral term," Mr Tharman wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

He will also step down as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), deputy chairman of GIC, chairman of the Economic Development Board's International Advisory Council and other responsibilities he has been undertaking in his ministerial capacity.

Mr Tharman, 66, said he has been "humbled" by the requests he has received in recent months from Singaporeans who want to see him stand in the Presidential Election if President Halimah Yacob decided not to seek a second term.

"It has been a difficult decision," he said in his letter. "I have consulted my family, and given careful thought to how I can best serve the country in the years ahead."

Mr Tharman was first elected Member of Parliament in 2001, in Jurong GRC.

An economics graduate, he spent most of his earlier professional career at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), where he served as chairman from 2011.

Mr Tharman had been Senior Minister since May 2019, after serving for several years as Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Education Minister.

He was Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and also advised the Prime Minister on economic policies.

On the global stage, Mr Tharman is chair of the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance.

He was also the first Asian chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

Mr Tharman said on Thursday that he believes he can now best serve Singapore in a different role above politics.

"If I am fortunate enough to be elected as President, I will represent the unity of Singaporeans, of all races and religions, social backgrounds and political leanings, at a time when views in the population are becoming more diverse," he wrote.

"I will be thorough and impartial in fulfilling the constitutional duties of the President with regard to the prudent use of the nation's reserves and the key appointments which preserve the integrity of the Singapore system."

Mr Tharman added that his "greatest sadness" is in retiring as an MP in Jurong.

"I am assured that my dedicated fellow MPs in Jurong will work doubly hard to serve all our residents fully during the current electoral term."