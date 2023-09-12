Logo
Singapore

Tharman wins 76% of overseas votes cast in Singapore's Presidential Election
Singapore

12 Sep 2023 05:56PM

The other two candidates – Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian – received 15.99 per cent and 7.85 per cent of overseas votes respectively.

Tharman wins 76% of overseas votes cast in Singapore's Presidential Election

The counting of votes cast by overseas voters and by postal voting method for the 2023 Presidential Election. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

12 Sep 2023 05:56PM
SINGAPORE: More than 76 per cent of overseas voters cast their ballots for Tharman Shamugaratnam in the Singapore Presidential Election, according to figures provided by the Elections Department (ELD) on Tuesday (Sep 12).

The overseas votes cast for the Presidential Election were counted on Tuesday at the ELD. 

Mr Tharman secured 2,834 of the 3,721 valid overseas votes – about 76.16 per cent. This compares with the 70.4 per cent of the local votes that he received on Sep 1.

The other two candidates – Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian – received 595 votes (15.99 per cent) and 292 votes (7.85 per cent) respectively.

Mr Ng had secured 15.7 per cent of the local votes, with 13.9 per cent going to Mr Tan.

There were 78 rejected overseas votes.

TOTAL VOTES CAST

According to the ELD, there were 6,649 registered overseas voters, of which 3,432 registered to vote by post. This was the first time postal voting was used in an election. 

Of those who registered to vote by post, 2,997 downloaded the postal ballots and 1,345 of them were received by the deadline of Sep 11 and accepted for counting, said ELD. 

Another 2,454 Singaporeans cast their votes at the 10 overseas polling stations. The overseas polling stations are in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

Adding to the ballots cast in Singapore on Sep 1, the total number of votes cast at the Presidential Election 2023 was 2,534,711, of which 50,230 were rejected votes.

About 93.55 per cent of the 2,709,407 registered electors voted in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Candidate Total valid votes Percentage
Ng Kok Song 390,636 15.72%
Tharman Shanmugaratnam 1,749,261 70.41%
Tan Kin Lian 344,584 13.87%

Source: CNA/rj

