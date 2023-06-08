Tharman Shanmugaratnam hopes to be a 'unifying figure' if elected as President
Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will retire from politics and run for the Singapore presidency.
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday (Jun 8) that he will run for the Singapore presidency because he wants to be a "unifying figure" to keep the country's social compact strong.
His decision to run for the presidency comes more than a week after President Halimah Yacob said she will not stand for re-election. Her term ends on Sep 13.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Mr Tharman said: "I feel the time is now right for me to serve in this role and keep the Singapore system strong, keep our social compact strong by being the unifying figure and ensuring that the integrity of the system is here to last."
Earlier on Thursday, he informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to retire from politics and all his positions in government. He also said he intends to resign from the People's Action Party.
The Senior Minister plans to step down on Jul 7.
Responding to a question about why he considered running for the presidency when he had previously ruled himself out as Prime Minister, Mr Tharman said a lot of his instincts were "shaped as a sportsman".
Using a football analogy, he said that in almost all the games he played, he never liked being a centre forward – at the head of a football team's attack.
"I didn't particularly like being the person who scored goals, but I enjoyed greatly – and for some reason was quite good – at being centre half ... sometimes, full back," he said, referring to positions that are mainly focused on defence.
"I don't know why, but I like guarding the pack, and I like planning the game."
Mr Tharman was first elected Member of Parliament in 2001 in Jurong GRC. He has been Senior Minister since May 2019, after serving for many years as Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Education Minister.
He is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and advises the Prime Minister on economic policies.
When asked if being from a minority race might be a disadvantage in a contested presidential election, Mr Tharman pointed out that race is an issue everywhere in the world.
"I think in Singapore, particularly when you're new in politics, it will be an issue. People look at you for the first time, they don't know you well," he said.
"I have the advantage of having been around for some time ... it has not been an issue for me in Jurong. But I guess I also have the advantage of being known to Singaporeans and having been a minister in various capacities for some time – in education and finance, other areas."
He added that he had very strong support from "all segments of the community".
"So it hasn't been an issue for me. That doesn't mean it isn't an issue from time to time, everywhere in politics. I hope it is less of an issue in future," he said, adding that he thinks that it will be less of an issue in the future as Singaporeans are changing.
BEING A UNIFYING FIGURE
Mr Tharman also shared what his priorities would be if elected as President.
"I think I can play that unifying role on race, religion, social backgrounds, the way you respect people ... and also people of different political persuasions. I feel I can play that role," he said.
"As a head of state, if I'm fortunate enough to be elected, I could play a very helpful role for Singapore internationally as well. I do play a very active role currently, but as a head of state you have a different stature in your international roles."
Mr Tharman said earlier on Thursday that he will also step down as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, deputy chairman of GIC, chairman of the Economic Development Board's International Advisory Council and other responsibilities that he has been undertaking in his ministerial capacity.
Mr Tharman also said that his decision to run for President was not rushed.
"I've been thinking about it for some months, I wanted to wait to see whether President Halimah was going to stand again but people have been talking to me for some time," he said.
"I said it is a difficult decision because I'm very comfortable as a policymaker but I think we are entering a fundamentally different era, fundamentally different times," he said.
He added that people have more varied views and preferences, and that Singapore is maturing as a population and as an electorate.
Internationally, it is a fundamentally more uncertain environment, and Singapore needs to hold its own.
"I make no assumptions about my chances in this race. I've never made assumptions in all the elections I have taken part in. This is different because it's not a political contest, unlike general elections I've been through, this is not a political contest. This is about choosing the right person," he said.
"I still make no assumptions about my chances. I put myself forward to serve to the best of my ability using all my experience in economics and finance, in international affairs, and the standing I have internationally.
"I put myself forward to serve Singaporeans in this new role."
Following discussions with the other Members of Parliament for Jurong GRC, he said Mr Shawn Huang will take over his Meet-the-People sessions, covering both Taman Jurong and Jurong Spring.
For all other events such as meeting residents for other matters, the other MPs will take turns, he said.
"Once the party decides on who might be a potential candidate for the next round, he or she will have to be on the ground, working very hard," said Mr Tharman.
"So that's the system. I think Jurong will be served very well because we work very cohesively as a team. I must say I've had a wonderful team."