Singapore leaders thank Senior Minister Tharman for his 'enormous contributions' to the country

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders on Thursday (Jun 8) thanked Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his contributions to the country after he informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his intention to run for the Singapore presidency.

Mr Tharman, 66, will retire from politics and all his positions in government, as well as resign from the People's Action Party.

He will step down on Jul 7 after fulfilling his immediate official commitments in Singapore and internationally, and ensuring that arrangements are fully in place for the constituents of Jurong GRC, where he is a Member of Parliament.

In his letter to Mr Tharman, Mr Lee listed the Senior Minister's career achievements, including serving in the Monetary Authority of Singapore with distinction.

"Over two decades, you have held key Cabinet appointments, including Minister for Education, Minister for Finance, Deputy Prime Minister, and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies. Most recently, as Senior Minister, you have helped me to mentor and groom the next generation of ministers," said Mr Lee.

Mr Tharman worked hard to build a more inclusive society, and has done much to "promote the growth and resilience of Singapore's economy", said the Prime Minister.

"Your departure from the Cabinet and the party will be a heavy loss to me and my team. We will miss your leadership, insightful views, and wise counsel," Mr Lee added.