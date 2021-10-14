Senior Minister Tharman, US security adviser Jake Sullivan discuss Myanmar crisis, COVID-19 action

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the United States' national security adviser Jake Sullivan met in Washington DC on Wednesday (Oct 13) to discuss the importance of the countries' strategic partnership.

Both officials discussed "pressing regional issues", including the crisis in Myanmar and the COVID-19 pandemic, said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne in a statement.

"They underscored that bold action is needed to end this pandemic and prepare for the next, agreeing on the importance of working with partners to strengthen global health security financing and establish a new financial intermediary fund."

They also discussed global challenges such as climate change and energy affordability, as well as "reviewed opportunities to build on the momentum" generated by US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Singapore.

During a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August, Ms Harris reaffirmed Washington's "commitment to (its) membership in the Indo-Pacific".

In a policy speech, Ms Harris also addressed the economic ties between the US and Southeast Asia, and condemned the "campaign of violent repression" in Myanmar.