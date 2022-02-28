New therapeutic gardens open at Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Park

SINGAPORE: Two new therapeutic gardens opened on Monday (Feb 28) at Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Park, the first such gardens in the east of Singapore.

This takes the total number of therapeutic gardens in Singapore to nine.

"Designed using evidence-based design principles, therapeutic gardens are deliberately planned to facilitate people’s interactions with nature and improve the well-being of its visitors," said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a media release.

"The gardens’ locations are carefully selected based on proximity to care centres, level ground for easy accessibility and an emphasis on the garden’s interesting features such as the sea view."

NParks said it aims to establish 30 therapeutic gardens across Singapore by 2030.

BUILT OVER FORMER SAND QUARRY

The 1,650 sq m therapeutic garden at Bedok Reservoir Park overlooks the reservoir and is the first therapeutic garden to be built over a former sand quarry, said NParks.

"Reflecting this heritage, NParks has designed an interactive rock feature with stones and boulders," said the agency.

"Focusing on the sense of touch, rock balancing therapy seeks to strengthen their mental well-being, mindfulness, motor skills, and balance."

There is also an inter-generational fitness corner, as well as an outdoor physiotherapy area with fitness equipment that can be helpful for physiotherapy sessions for seniors. "These will help strengthen their mobility, stamina and balance while engaging their minds," said NParks.