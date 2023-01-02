These middle-aged skateboarders defied age and expectations to pursue their passion

SINGAPORE: When Mr Erwan “Youri” Supian was released from prison in 2008, he didn’t know then that he had just served his final stint behind bars after 18 years of being in and out of jail.

Since his first brush with the law landed him in the Singapore Boys’ Home at 14, he had been arrested about five more times for various offences “to do with my temper”, which include fighting and causing public nuisance, he told CNA.

That day in 2008, Mr Erwan – whose friends know him as Youri, a moniker that has stuck from his past – was issued a challenge he could not turn down.

He was supposed to meet a friend for drinks right after his release, but his friend asked him to head to car park F1 at East Coast Park, where the Xtreme SkatePark was located.

“It was the first time I saw a skatepark. I saw my friend skating and I made fun of him. Then he challenged me: ‘If you dare, you come and skate.’ I took up the challenge and skated, and I still remember I faceplanted inside the bowl,” he recalled.

“So I told him, ‘Next week I will get a board and I’m going to try skating until I get the correct way of skating inside the bowl.’”

Mr Erwan spent the next two months learning longboarding at East Coast Park, before his friend showed him a video of downhill skateboarding – a style of skateboarding where skateboarders ride a longboard down a steep hill at high speeds.

One look at the video and he was sold: “I told my friend, ‘This is me.’”