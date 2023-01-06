Thief with offences spanning 30 years steals again, prosecutor calls for preventive detention

SINGAPORE: A repeat offender who committed crimes over a span of 30 years stole again, stealing a knife from a supermarket, a phone from a drinks stall and an unlocked electric bicycle.

Ng Kim Chuan, 56, also committed multiple drug offences including smoking and possessing diamorphine.

He pleaded guilty on Friday (Jan 6) to seven charges including theft, dishonest misappropriation of property and drug possession. Another 11 charges will be considered in sentencing.

The prosecutor is pushing for preventive detention for Ng, a harsh punishment that places a recalcitrant offender in jail for seven to 20 years in order to protect the public from the offender.

The court heard that on Jun 3, 2021, Ng stole two pairs of shoes, two plants and three crystals from a woman.

This was just months after he had been released from prison for previous offences.

Ng told the police that he took the shoes as they were "beautiful", but they were too small for him and he threw them away.

He said he took the plants and crystals as it "made him feel satisfied" and helped him relieve stress.

Days later on Jun 21, 2021, Ng entered a staff-only area at Giant Supermarket in Pasir Ris Drive 4 and stole a knife, tucking it into his pants.

The knife was not for sale and was used by employees to prepare fish for customers. Ng was arrested and said he had taken the knife for self-protection due to disagreements with a friend.

Earlier that same day, he stole an e-bike that was parked at a bicycle bay near Pasir Ris Polyclinic.

He cycled around but abandoned it as it was too heavy for him and he did not have access to the e-bike's battery.

In September 2021, he saw an unattended phone left at a Boost drinks stall at Tampines Central 1 and took it.

Ng also admitted to consuming and possessing drugs. He had sold a packet containing a drug known as "mushroom" to a national serviceman in January 2022, but was caught in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Ng's urine later tested positive for morphine because he had been smoking heroin.

The prosecutor called for a report to assess Ng's suitability for preventive detention.

She said his past crimes span three decades and that he has remained unrehabilitated and undeterred, repeatedly proving that he is a menace to the public.

He had also previously been sentenced to 10 years' preventive detention for convictions of theft in 2002.

The judge called for a preventive detention report and adjourned sentencing to Jan 27.