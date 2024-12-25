Third executive fired by SingPost to contest sacking, calls decision "without merit"

SINGAPORE: The third executive who was sacked by Singapore Post this month after a probe into a whistleblower’s report said that he will contest the decision.

In a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday (Dec 24), Mr Li Yu, the former chief executive of the company’s international business unit said he was "left with no option but to take affirmative steps to contest the termination of my employment". He also called the sacking unfair and said it was without merit.

SingPost on Saturday terminated the employment of Mr Li, along with group chief executive officer Vincent Phang and group chief financial officer Vincent Yik.

This came after a probe into a whistleblower’s report had found "grossly negligent" behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.

"I will also seek to enforce my legal rights and vindicate my personal reputation. Suffice to state for present purposes, I disagree with the alleged reasons given and will robustly defend my position in the proper forum," said Mr Li.

"With regards to the whistleblowing reports mentioned ... I wish to state briefly and categorically that I reject any and all statements that I was in breach of and/or was grossly negligent in my duties and/or that I failed to act or perform my duties responsibly and reliably."

He said that he was very clear that he has duly and fully performed my duties in compliance with his obligations and all of the company's policies and directions.

"I am very disappointed by the company's decision and aggrieved that the company has thought it fit to levy such allegations against me, which were wholly unnecessary, he added.

Earlier this week, Mr Phang and Mr Yik said in a statement that they would "vigorously contest" their firing.

"We disagree with and are disappointed at the decision of the board to terminate us from our roles at the company after years of dedicated and committed service. It is our position that the termination is without merits, and was also procedurally unfair," they added.

In response to CNA queries about this matter, a SingPost spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We are confident of our legal position and will address this at the appropriate time and forum if necessary.

"In light of possible litigation, we are unable to provide any further comment on this issue.”