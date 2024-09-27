32 arrested for suspected involvement in illegal employment
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) says it will be reviewing the work permit for performing artiste scheme “in light of the growing trend of abuse”.
SINGAPORE: Thirty-two people were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal employment, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release on Friday (Sep 27).
The arrests were made during an islandwide enforcement operation conducted by MOM and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at 27 locations on Monday.
A 33-year-old man suspected to be part of a syndicate which operated 28 shell public entertainment outlets was among those arrested.
These entertainment outlets had allegedly hired work permit holders as performing artistes when these companies were non-operational, MOM said.
The work permit for performing artiste is meant for foreign performing artistes working in licensed public entertainment outlets such as bars, hotels and nightclubs on a short-term basis of up to six months.
The work permit was introduced in 2008 after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stopped issuing Professional Visit Passes (PVP) to foreigners working in Singapore on short term assignments.
Sixteen men and 15 women were also arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in making false declarations in work pass applications when the companies did not require their employment, MOM said, adding that investigations against the suspects are ongoing.
MOM said it will be reviewing the work permit for performing artiste scheme “in light of the growing trend of abuse”.
Last month, a man was sentenced to 12 months’ jail and ordered to pay a penalty of S$24,050 (US$18,400) for abusing the work permit scheme for performing artistes.
He had applied for work permits for 21 foreign women to "work" as performing artistes at his pub or karaoke businesses, but once they came in, they sought their own jobs and paid him money in return for getting into Singapore.
Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, all employers and work pass applicants must make accurate, complete and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes. Employers can only hire foreign employees with valid work passes.
Foreigners convicted of working in Singapore without a valid work pass may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, jail for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, the Manpower Ministry may also bar them from working in Singapore.
Those convicted of making false declarations in work pass applications may be liable to a fine not exceeding $20,000, jail for up to two years, or both.
Errant employers will also have their work pass privileges suspended. The work pass applicant may also be prosecuted and permanently barred from working in Singapore.
Those who are aware of such suspicious employment activities should report the matter to MOM at mom_fmmd [at] mom.gov.sg.