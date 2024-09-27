32 arrested for suspected involvement in illegal employment

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two people were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal employment, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release on Friday (Sep 27).

The arrests were made during an islandwide enforcement operation conducted by MOM and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at 27 locations on Monday.

A 33-year-old man suspected to be part of a syndicate which operated 28 shell public entertainment outlets was among those arrested.

These entertainment outlets had allegedly hired work permit holders as performing artistes when these companies were non-operational, MOM said.

The work permit for performing artiste is meant for foreign performing artistes working in licensed public entertainment outlets such as bars, hotels and nightclubs on a short-term basis of up to six months.

The work permit was introduced in 2008 after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stopped issuing Professional Visit Passes (PVP) to foreigners working in Singapore on short term assignments.

Sixteen men and 15 women were also arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in making false declarations in work pass applications when the companies did not require their employment, MOM said, adding that investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

MOM said it will be reviewing the work permit for performing artiste scheme “in light of the growing trend of abuse”.