11 MRT stations along Thomson-East Coast Line on track to open by end of the year: LTA

SINGAPORE: Eleven new stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), including Orchard, Great World and Maxwell, are on track to open to the public by the end of the year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it officially handed over the stations to transport operator SMRT on Wednesday (Aug 17).

"This milestone marks the completion of all civil and structural works, as well as our systems integration and testing activities, for our TEL3," LTA said in a Facebook post.

"With the handover, SMRT will carry out operational testing over the next few months to prepare 11 of the stations for welcoming commuters for passenger service by the end of this year."

The 11 stations, which come under stage 3 of the TEL, run from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay. Authorities previously said passenger service is expected to start in the second half of the year.

LTA said commuters taking the MRT directly from Springleaf to Great World City, for instance, can save more than 40 per cent in travel time compared to a 60-minute journey by bus and train.