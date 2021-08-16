‘More than a day to bore through 10cm of rock’: Making Stage 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line a reality

SINGAPORE: Tunnelling through hard granite, working around major utilities and conducting construction work just metres away from homes: These were just some of the challenges faced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) during construction of the Thomson-East Coast Line’s second stage.

Comprising six MRT stations - Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott – Stage 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line is scheduled to open on Aug 28.



On Thursday (Aug 12), LTA engineers revealed some of the challenges they faced during construction along the 13km stretch.

For the Springleaf station, works were carried out just 7m away from shophouses along Upper Thomson Road, said LTA deputy project manager Goh Heng Tak.

“Due to the close proximity of Springleaf station to the shophouses at Thong Soon Estate, we had to ensure that the structural integrity of the shophouses was protected during construction of the station,” said Mr Goh.



To prevent damage to the shophouses, an earth retaining stabilising structure - a structural system used to maintain the shape of excavation during construction works - was constructed to prevent movement of the ground.