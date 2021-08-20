Banyan trees and bulbuls: How Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 stations were inspired by nature

SINGAPORE: Like the other 159 stations in Singapore’s rail network, six new MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line are made of steel and concrete.

But softer touches in the form of artwork - banyan trees, red-whiskered bulbuls and long-tailed macaques – are also to be found in Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations.

The artwork depicts elements of nature found along the 13km-stretch of the rail line, which will begin operations on Aug 28.

The six stations are part of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) 24-year-old Art in Transit programme, which integrates works by leading Singapore artists into the rail network.

LTA infrastructure design and engineering senior architect Ricky Lee said the nature theme was relevant to the stations, as they connect areas around Singapore’s Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

TREE OF MEMORIES

At Springleaf station - which serves the neighbouring Springleaf and Thong Soon estates - commuters are greeted by a towering banyan tree, adorning the elevator shaft connecting the concourse and platform levels of the station.

Speaking to reporters during a preview of the new Thomson-East Coast Line stations on Tuesday (Aug 17), artist Koh Hong Teng said his artwork, entitled Tree of Memories, was inspired by a banyan tree in the nearby Springleaf Nature Park.

The tree in his piece is intertwined with the shophouses along Upper Thomson Road to create a sense of magic realism, said Mr Koh, whose graphic novel Ten Sticks and One Rice won the bronze award in the 7th International Manga Award in 2013.