11 Thomson-East Coast Line stations to open on Nov 13; free rides available on Nov 11 

SINGAPORE: Eleven MRT stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will officially open for passenger service on Nov 13, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Oct 7).

Spanning 13.2km, the stations are Stevens, Napier, Orchard Boulevard, Orchard, Great World, Havelock, Outram Park, Maxwell, Shenton Way, Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.

Four of these are interchange stations. And collectively, they connect TEL commuters to all the existing MRT lines, said LTA in a media factsheet.

Stevens station will connect to Downtown Line while Orchard station will provide a connection to North-South Line. Outram Park and Marina Bay stations are both three-line interchanges, with Outram Park connecting to the East-West Line and North-East Line, and Marina Bay connecting to the North-South Line and Circle Line.

FREE TRAVEL ON NOV 11

An opening event will be held on Nov 11 and commuters can travel for free along the new stations from 10am to 9pm on that day.

LTA said other activities will be held to mark the opening of the newest stage of the TEL, and these will be announced on its social media pages.

The 11 new stations come under Stage 3 of the TEL. Another two stations under Stage 3 – Mount Pleasant and Marina South – will open only when housing developments around them are ready.

Stage 2, comprising six stations from Springleaf to Caldecott, started passenger service in August 2021, adding to the three stations in Woodlands that opened in 2020 in Stage 1.