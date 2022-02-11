Thomson-East Coast Line to start services later on weekends for 3 months

SINGAPORE: From Feb 26, train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will start later on weekends, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT announced on Friday (Feb 11).

Services on the line, which currently stretches from Woodlands North to Caldecott, will start at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb 26 and May 29.

Timings for the first train on weekdays as well as the last daily train remain unchanged.

Trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line typically run from 5.48am to around midnight.

The LTA and SMRT noted the later weekend opening times allow for additional engineering hours to support the testing of the integrated systems and trains for currently operational stations as well as the Thomson-East Coast's next stage, which is expected to open later this year.

They noted similar arrangements were put in place to support testing activities for the second stage of the line, which launched in August last year.

"Commuters can use existing public bus services such as 162/162M, 167, 855, 856 and 980 to travel along the existing TEL corridor," said the LTA and SMRT.

"They can also use some of these bus services to transfer to other rail lines, such as the North-South Line or the Circle Line, to continue their travel on the rail network," they added.

The LTA and SMRT advised commuters to check for travel updates before starting their trip, noting information is available on LTA and SMRT's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as the MyTransport.SG and SMRTConnect apps.