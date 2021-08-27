6 new Thomson-East Coast Line stations open on Aug 28, trains every 5 minutes at peak hours

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Thomson-East Coast Line will experience trains arriving every five minutes during peak hours, when the second stage of the MRT line opens on Saturday (Aug 28), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday.

The second phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line spans 13km and comprises six stations: Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott.

The three currently operational stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line - Woodlands, Woodlands North and Woodlands South - opened to the public in January last year.