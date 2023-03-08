Thomson-East Coast MRT line delay caused by faulty electronic card: SMRT

SINGAPORE: A train fault that occurred along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Tuesday (Mar 7) evening has been attributed to a faulty electronic card.

"The cause of the train fault has been traced to an electronic card, which will be sent back to the (original equipment manufacturer) for immediate diagnosis and repair," transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook update on Wednesday.

SMRT said its engineers "worked through the night" with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the original equipment manufacturer to investigate the cause of Tuesday's incident.

Electronic cards control various functions, mainly communication between train and track equipment as well as to ensure the safe operations of the train.

The original equipment manufacturer will work with LTA and SMRT to check on the condition of the electronic cards on all other trains, it added.

The evening peak-hour delay on Tuesday lasted nearly three hours following a train fault at Orchard station towards Woodlands. SMRT said this took place at about 4.40pm.

Staff members were deployed to assist commuters and free bridging bus services were activated. Members of the public were also advised of an additional train travel time of 25 minutes.

SMRT said at about 7.30pm that train services had resumed.

In response to SMRT's updates on social media, several commuters expressed their frustrations with the delay.

"It's not even six months in service and it's already down!?" said Twitter user suansiew.