Threats mentioning 9/11 attacks made against Singapore by Indonesian preacher's supporters: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Threats mentioning the 9/11 attacks have been made against Singapore by supporters of a preacher who was barred from entering the country, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (May 23).

Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara, as well as six people who were travelling with him, arrived at Singapore's Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on May 16 but was denied entry and sent back to Batam.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the following day that Somad has been known to preach "extremist and segregationist" teachings, which are "unacceptable in Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society".

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Shanmugam highlighted one example of a threat posted on Instagram that called Singapore an “Islamophobic country” and said its leaders had 48 hours to apologise to Muslims and the people of Indonesia.

The Instagram user threatened to expel Singapore’s ambassador to Indonesia and send troops including the Islamic Defenders Front – an Indonesian hardline Islamist organisation – to attack the country "like 9/11 in New York 2001” if their demands were ignored.

The platform has since removed the post and disabled the account for violating community standards.

Responding to questions from the media about whether Singaporeans should be concerned, Mr Shanmugam said the threats should not be dismissed.

“Parallels are being drawn with 9/11, parallels are being drawn with Singaporeans being led by non-Islamic leaders and that Singapore should be attacked, Singaporean interests should be attacked,” he said. “So I wouldn't be dismissive of the comments.”

Mr Shanmugam also revealed that some people who had been investigated under the Internal Security Act were followers of Somad. This includes a 17-year-old who was detained in January 2020.

The teenager had watched Somad’s lectures about suicide bombings on YouTube and began to believe that if he fought for Islamic State and was a suicide bomber, he would die as a martyr.

“So you can see, Somad’s preachings have real world consequences,” said Mr Shanmugam.