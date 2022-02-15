Threats to Singapore will evolve, Singaporeans must continue to have ‘fighting spirit’: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: Threats to Singapore will "only continue to evolve", and Singaporeans must "continue to have the fighting spirit to press on even in difficult times", Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

“With greater digitalisation, we will have to combat disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and of course, most recently in the headlines, scams,” said Mr Tong, who was speaking at an event at The Float @ Marina Bay to commemorate Total Defence Day.

"We must be alert to how these operations can sow distrust and erode the bonds that we have built up in our community amongst Singaporeans, with each other and also with our institutions in Singapore.

"Our social defence therefore depends on us staying united, as we strengthen trust with one another. We must continue to have the fighting spirit to press on even in difficult moments, by being resilient and coming together to overcome crises."

Total Defence “is more than defending our country against armed conflict”, and it is also about people coming together to contribute to the common good, persevering through challenges and recognising that "military might and superior firepower" are not Singapore's only threats, he added.

Mr Tong pointed to previous threats to Singapore that have come in different forms, from the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 to the terror attack on Sep 11, 2001. There was also the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“But through all of this, the spirit of solidarity and strength behind Total Defence has been, and will continue to be, the key to our fight against adversities and our continued thriving as a nation,” Mr Tong said.

For example, COVID-19 saw people coming together to protect and care for each other, “putting the needs of the vulnerable, our seniors and our frail ahead of everyone else”, he said.

While the "circuit breaker" and Heightened Alert periods tested mental resilience, people continued to support each other.

“We reinforced our psychological defence by taking part in various activities to signify our solidarity, such as singing National Day songs together and cheering our frontliners with words of encouragement and support,” Mr Tong said.

"I know it is a long battle, but as long as we continue to care for the people around us, we will emerge stronger than before. I am confident, that together, we will prevail against COVID-19."