Three to be charged for illegal horse-betting activities

SINGAPORE: Three people will be charged on Thursday (Nov 25) with illegal betting offences.

The two men and one woman were investigated after an enforcement operation along 8 Sentosa Gateway, said the police on Wednesday.

The woman, 58, had allegedly placed illegal horse bets. She will be charged for betting with a bookmaker, as well as acting as a bookmaker after allegedly breaching a 12-month conditional warning issued to her for the same offence in February 2021.

A 61-year-old man is also accused of collecting an illegal horse bet and will be charged for acting as a bookmaker.

The third person, a 70-year-old man, allegedly collected an illegal horse bet via text messages and will be charged for providing remote gambling services.

Anyone found guilty of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Those found guilty of being involved in bookmaking, or providing unlawful remote gambling services, can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

The police said it would continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including illegal betting.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," said the police.