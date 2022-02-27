3 men arrested, nearly 9kg of drugs worth about S$726,000 and cash seized in raid

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporean men, including a 21-year-old, have been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a raid which led to the seizure of nearly 9kg of illicit drugs as well as cash amounting to S$40,000.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of S$726,000, comprised of 3,795g of cannabis, 2,161g of Ice, 474g of heroin, 220g of cocaine, 167g of ketamine, more than 774g of ecstasy tablets and 4,887 Erimin-5 tablets, CNB said on Sunday (Feb 27).

The amount of cannabis and Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 540 abusers and 1,230 abusers respectively for a week, it added.

The three suspects, aged 21, 28 and 31, were arrested when officers raided a residential unit in a private residential enclave around Upper Serangoon Road on Friday.

“Packets containing about 6g of ketamine were recovered from the 28-year-old, while 90 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the 21-year-old,” said CNB.

The remaining drugs and cash of more than S$40,000 were seized from the unit, the bureau said, adding that luxury goods were also found.