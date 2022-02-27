3 men arrested, nearly 9kg of drugs worth about S$726,000 and cash seized in raid

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporean men, including a 21-year-old, have been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a raid which led to the seizure of nearly 9kg of illicit drugs as well as cash amounting to S$40,000.
The drugs, with an estimated street value of S$726,000, comprised of 3,795g of cannabis, 2,161g of Ice, 474g of heroin, 220g of cocaine, 167g of ketamine, more than 774g of ecstasy tablets and 4,887 Erimin-5 tablets, CNB said on Sunday (Feb 27).
The amount of cannabis and Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 540 abusers and 1,230 abusers respectively for a week, it added.
The three suspects, aged 21, 28 and 31, were arrested when officers raided a residential unit in a private residential enclave around Upper Serangoon Road on Friday.
“Packets containing about 6g of ketamine were recovered from the 28-year-old, while 90 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the 21-year-old,” said CNB.
The remaining drugs and cash of more than S$40,000 were seized from the unit, the bureau said, adding that luxury goods were also found.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Leon Chan, who is deputy director of CNB (Operations), said: “Drug syndicates and traffickers are motivated by greed and will capitalise on the addiction and misery of drug abusers for profit.”
“To them, drug abusers are ‘revenue streams’ to cultivate and exploit, and they do not care that their actions are at the expense of innocent others such as the children or loved ones of the drug abusers,” he said.
Investigations into the men's suspected drug activities as well as their financial activities to trace and forfeit proceeds and property from the activities are ongoing, said CNB.
Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, 250g of methamphetamine or 30g of cocaine may face the mandatory death penalty.