3 men arrested, 7kg of drugs worth more than S$760,000 seized in drug busts

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporean men have been arrested after raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over two days led to the seizure of nearly 7kg of illicit drugs.

Worth S$768,000, the drugs comprise 3,862g of Ice, 1,873g of cannabis, 1,083g of ecstasy in tablet form, 35 Erimin-5 tablets and 452 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, said CNB on Sunday (Jan 30).

That amount of Ice can feed the addiction of about 2,210 abusers for a week, it added.

The first suspect was arrested on Friday when officers raided a hotel room along Lavender Street.

The 48-year-old man was later taken to a suspected drug store in an industrial building at Hougang Avenue 3, where 1,014g of Ice and 844g of ecstasy in tablet form were recovered from one of the storage lockers there, CNB said.