3 men arrested, 7kg of drugs worth more than S$760,000 seized in drug busts

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporean men have been arrested after raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over two days led to the seizure of nearly 7kg of illicit drugs.
Worth S$768,000, the drugs comprise 3,862g of Ice, 1,873g of cannabis, 1,083g of ecstasy in tablet form, 35 Erimin-5 tablets and 452 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, said CNB on Sunday (Jan 30).
That amount of Ice can feed the addiction of about 2,210 abusers for a week, it added.
The first suspect was arrested on Friday when officers raided a hotel room along Lavender Street.
The 48-year-old man was later taken to a suspected drug store in an industrial building at Hougang Avenue 3, where 1,014g of Ice and 844g of ecstasy in tablet form were recovered from one of the storage lockers there, CNB said.
The other two suspects, aged 38 and 58, were arrested in the same building in a follow-up operation that evening.
The younger man was taken to his home at Smith Street that night, where two packets containing 20g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were recovered.
The older man was escorted to his home at Anchorvale Road, where officers seized 2,848g of Ice, 1,853g of cannabis, 239g of ecstasy tablets, 35 Erimin-5 tablets, 452 LSD stamps, and drug paraphernalia.
Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, who is deputy director of CNB (Operations), said: “Drug producers in the region are producing more drugs.
“Those intending to import and traffic these illegal drugs here into Singapore and intending to bring harm to our community will be dealt with by the law.”
He also said CNB officers would “be thorough in bringing those involved in this case to justice”.
Investigations into the drug activities of the three suspects are ongoing.