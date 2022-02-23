Three men arrested for suspected drug activities; more than 5kg of cannabis found in Sengkang unit
SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for suspected drug-related activities, with more than 5kg of cannabis found in a residential unit in Sengkang, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Wednesday (Feb 23).
The men, all Singaporeans, were aged between 25 and 62. They were arrested on Monday evening, said CNB.
One of the suspects, a 60-year-old man, was arrested in the vicinity of Fernvale Link. A total of 93g of cannabis was recovered from him, CNB said.
The man was later brought to a vehicle parked nearby, where officers found 42g of cannabis and 11g of Ice in the vehicle.
CNB officers also raided a residential unit in Fernvale Link, where a 25-year-old and a 62-year-old were arrested. Multiple packets containing about 5,132g of cannabis were seized from the residential unit.
The 25-year-old man was later escorted to his home near Whampoa Drive, where officers found about 0.5g of cannabis in the unit, CNB said.
In all, about 5,268g of cannabis and 11g of Ice, with a total estimated street value of S$160,000, were seized.
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.
Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.