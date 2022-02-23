Three men arrested for suspected drug activities; more than 5kg of cannabis found in Sengkang unit

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for suspected drug-related activities, with more than 5kg of cannabis found in a residential unit in Sengkang, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The men, all Singaporeans, were aged between 25 and 62. They were arrested on Monday evening, said CNB.

One of the suspects, a 60-year-old man, was arrested in the vicinity of Fernvale Link. A total of 93g of cannabis was recovered from him, CNB said.

The man was later brought to a vehicle parked nearby, where officers found 42g of cannabis and 11g of Ice in the vehicle.