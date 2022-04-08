Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore recalls three more Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore recalls three more Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella

Singapore recalls three more Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella

The Singapore Food Agency has extended the recall of Kinder products to three more products due to the possible presence of Salmonella - Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Mini Eggs. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
08 Apr 2022 11:08PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A recall of Kinder chocolate has been extended to three additional products due to the possible presence of salmonella, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Apr 8). 

They are Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit and Kinder Surprise Maxi from Belgium, SFA said. 

The affected products have a best before date between Apr 20 and Aug 21, 2022, the agency added.

SFA said the latest recall follows a recall alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland for the products due to possible presence of salmonella - a pathogenic bacterium that can cause foodborne illnesses such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

SFA has directed importers Redmart and Le Petit Depot to recall the products and the recall is ongoing.

"Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact the importers for enquiries," it said. 

SFA had earlier announced a recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate on Wednesday. 

On Friday, Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionery group Ferrero - which produces Kinder chocolates - to suspend production at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe’s health agency launched an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella potentially linked to the chocolates.

Related:

Source: CNA/az(ac)

Related Topics

Singapore Food Agency

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us