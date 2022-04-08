Singapore recalls three more Kinder chocolate products due to possible presence of salmonella

SINGAPORE: A recall of Kinder chocolate has been extended to three additional products due to the possible presence of salmonella, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Apr 8).

They are Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit and Kinder Surprise Maxi from Belgium, SFA said.

The affected products have a best before date between Apr 20 and Aug 21, 2022, the agency added.

SFA said the latest recall follows a recall alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland for the products due to possible presence of salmonella - a pathogenic bacterium that can cause foodborne illnesses such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

SFA has directed importers Redmart and Le Petit Depot to recall the products and the recall is ongoing.

"Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact the importers for enquiries," it said.

SFA had earlier announced a recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate on Wednesday.

On Friday, Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionery group Ferrero - which produces Kinder chocolates - to suspend production at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe’s health agency launched an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella potentially linked to the chocolates.