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Three people arrested for illegally setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh
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Singapore

Three people arrested for illegally setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

The trio had discharged multiple fireworks in Ghim Moh, causing loud explosions that alarmed residents in the area, said the police.

Three people arrested for illegally setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

Screengrabs of a video showing fireworks set off in Ghim Moh on Mar 20, 2026. (Image: Instagram/sgfollowsall)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
23 Mar 2026 09:56PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2026 10:08PM)
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SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 25 and 33, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the unlawful discharge of fireworks in Ghim Moh, said the police on Monday (Mar 23).

The police were alerted to the case at a multi-storey car park at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road at 11.15pm on Mar 20.

The three suspects were identified through ground enquiries and arrested on Sunday and Monday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had discharged multiple fireworks in the vicinity, causing loud explosions that alarmed residents in the area," said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Individuals found guilty of the unauthorised use of explosives may face up to 36 months' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$50,000 (US$39,200), or both.

"Members of the public are reminded that the discharge of fireworks without proper authorisation is illegal and poses serious safety risks to both the perpetrator and the community," said the police.

Related:

Source: CNA/rk(kg)

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