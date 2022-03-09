Three people found unconscious in room after fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

SINGAPORE: Three people were found unconscious in a room after a "raging" fire at New Upper Changi Road on Wednesday (Mar 9) afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
The fire broke out in a unit on the fourth floor of Block 27, New Upper Changi Road and involved the contents of a living room, said SCDF in a Facebook post.
The fire was raging when firefighters arrived, said SCDF, who responded to the incident at about 1.15pm.
One of the occupants, who had self-evacuated with a baby, informed the firefighters that there were still people in the burning unit.
“A few firefighters swiftly made their way into the burning unit and rescued three unconscious persons from a room while other firefighters battled the fire to prevent it from spreading,” said SCDF.
One of the occupants, a woman, was not breathing.
SCDF emergency medical services personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, and she was subsequently taken to Changi General Hospital.
A woman from a neighbouring unit also suffered burn injuries on her shoulder while self-evacuating before SCDF’s arrival.
In all, a total of four people were taken to Changi General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.
About 50 residents were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure, SCDF said.
The fire was extinguished with one water jet.
"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a personal mobility device (PMD) which was charging in the living room at the time of the fire," said SCDF.
Two other power assisted bicycles were also found in the unit, it added.