Three people found unconscious in room after fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

SINGAPORE: Three people were found unconscious in a room after a "raging" fire at New Upper Changi Road on Wednesday (Mar 9) afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The fire broke out in a unit on the fourth floor of Block 27, New Upper Changi Road and involved the contents of a living room, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

The fire was raging when firefighters arrived, said SCDF, who responded to the incident at about 1.15pm.

One of the occupants, who had self-evacuated with a baby, informed the firefighters that there were still people in the burning unit.

“A few firefighters swiftly made their way into the burning unit and rescued three unconscious persons from a room while other firefighters battled the fire to prevent it from spreading,” said SCDF.

One of the occupants, a woman, was not breathing.

SCDF emergency medical services personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, and she was subsequently taken to Changi General Hospital.