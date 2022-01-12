3 people arrested in Bukit Batok for suspected drug-related activities

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans, aged between 29 and 37, were arrested on Tuesday (Jan 11) for suspected drug-related activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Wednesday.

About 423g of Ice worth S$63,000 was seized, along with S$19,100 in cash, two bottles of cough syrup and 115 tablets of prescription drugs including nitrazepam, midazolam and diazepam.

One of the suspects, a 37-year-old man, was arrested near Bukit Batok Street 52 on Tuesday evening. One packet of Ice was recovered from him, said CNB.

The man was later taken to his home at Bukit Batok Avenue 4, where 110 tablets of prescription drugs and two bottles of cough syrup were found.