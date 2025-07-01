Trial begins for 3 women charged over pro-Palestinian 'procession' to Istana

SINGAPORE: The trial of three woman accused of organising a pro-Palestinian procession to the Istana last year began on Tuesday (Jul 1), with the defence flagging its intention to rely on similar events that had taken place previously without prosecution.

Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 30, and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 26, and Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 36, are each accused of organising a procession that took place between 2pm and 3pm on Feb 2, 2024 along the perimeter of the Istana, a prohibited area.

All three Singaporeans appeared in a joint trial to contest one charge each under the Public Order Act.

Their lawyer Uthayasurian Sidambaram told the court that his clients were not aware that using the route to hand deliver letters to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) - located in the Istana - was prohibited.

This was based on a similar event of a smaller scale that had occurred weeks before his clients' alleged offences without prosecution, he said.

INVESTIGATION OFFICER TESTIFIES

On Feb 2, 2024, a group consisting of about 70 people - according to information earlier provided by the police - assembled outside Plaza Singapura before making their way to the Istana.

Their intention, according to the defence, was to deliver letters on the Palestinian cause to the PMO, which had a mail drop-off point located at the rear gate of the Istana.

Without any opening remarks, the prosecution opened its case before District Judge John Ng by calling its first witness, investigation officer Muhammad Faizal.

The prosecution then played four closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) clips of footage capturing the movement of the group as it proceeded to the Istana.

The first recording showed the group gathering outside the main entrance of Plaza Singapura from 1.51pm on Feb 2, 2024.

The three women were seen interacting with members of the group, with Mossamad and another woman seen taking out umbrellas with watermelon designs from a box.

The watermelon colours are the same as those on the Palestinian flag, and the fruit has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Members of the group are then seen walking with the umbrellas open.

Questioned by the prosecution, Mr Faizal said that the area outside Plaza Singapura where the group gathered was not part of the prohibited zone.

However he noted that other areas immediately outside the Istana where the group was seen moving along their route were prohibited areas.

These included paths and grass verges along Buyong Road, Cavenagh Road, and the space outside the main gate of the Istana, along Orchard Road.

DEFENCE ARGUES ABOUT PREVIOUS INCIDENTS

Part of the defence will hinge on previous alleged instances of people delivering letters to the Istana, Mr Uthayasurian told the court.

During his cross-examination of Mr Faizal, the defence lawyer sought to admit evidence related to five such incidents.

He highlighted one of the incidents, on Jan 11, 2024, where he said a group of 17 had hand-delivered letters also relating to the Palestinian cause to the PMO. No action had been taken against them, he said.

Based on this event, his clients believed that delivering letters in a group was legal, Mr Uthayasurian said.

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair, objected to the evidence being admitted. Mr Nair said there was insufficient evidence of these past incidents to make meaningful comparisons.

He added that knowledge of a previous offence where action was not taken could not be a defence for committing a crime.

Taking the prosecution's point, Judge Ng rejected the defence's application to admit the evidence.

In his cross examination of Mr Faizal, Mr Uthayasurian also asked the police officer if there were alternative routes to deliver letters to the rear gate of the Istana without using the prohibited zone. Mr Faizal replied no.

Mr Uthayasurian then asked how Mr Faizal had come to the conclusion that the group constituted a procession.

He replied that the group was proceeding with a cause and had common elements that were visible to the public, such as the watermelon umbrellas.

Asked if the group had displayed placards or had shouted slogans, Mr Faizal said no.

The defence then put it to Mr Faizal that all the individuals walking on the route had a letter to hand deliver to the PMO. IO Faizal agreed.

Mr Uthayasurian asked him if anyone involved in the group had been given a warning that the event could not go on without a permit, and Mr Faizal responded that no application or permit had been applied for.

The trial will resume on Wednesday with the prosecution expected to call more witnesses.

A person convicted of organising a procession that is prohibited can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,900), or both.