Thum Ping Tjin, New Naratif publisher issued 'stern warnings' by police for paid election ads during GE2020

SINGAPORE: Police have issued a "stern warning" to Dr Thum Ping Tjin over unauthorised paid election advertisements published on the socio-political website New Naratif during the General Election campaign last year.

Dr Thum is the director of Observatory Southeast Asia (OSEA), which publishes New Naratif.

Investigations showed that the advertisements "were intended to prejudice the electoral prospects of a political party during GE2020", said the police on Wednesday (Sep 15).

The warning to Dr Thum, made in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, is in lieu of prosecution for five counts of "having consented to OSEA Ltd's unauthorised conduct of election activity through the paid Internet election advertising", the police added in a news release.

OSEA was also given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution, through Dr Thum, for five counts of unauthorised conduct of election activity, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Investigations were conducted after the Elections Department (ELD) filed a police report over five paid Internet election advertisements published during GE2020 "when there was no authorisation to do so", said the police.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence to conduct election activity without authorisation by a candidate or his or her election agent from the start of the campaign period.

"Election activity" includes any activity done for the purpose of promoting or procuring the electoral success at any election for one or more identifiable political parties, candidates or groups of candidates; or prejudicing the electoral prospects of other political parties, candidates or groups of candidates at the election, according to the ELD.

The campaign period for GE2020 was from the close of Nomination Day on Jun 30 to Jul 8, with a Cooling-off Day before polls opened on Jul 10.

On Jul 3, 2020, an Assistant Returning Officer issued a notice to Facebook to remove the paid Internet election advertisements published on New Naratif that contravened the Parliamentary Elections Act.