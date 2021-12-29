Singapore, China sign MOU to make Tianjin Eco-City more sustainable

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China have agreed to deepen cooperation to make the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City greener and more sustainable, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Wednesday (Dec 29).

National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced during the 13th Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council Meeting on Wednesday that the National Parks Board of Singapore (NParks) and the Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee of China have signed a memorandum of understanding on a collaboration to enhance the Eco-City.

This includes plans to further weave greenery into the built environment and bring nature closer to the Eco-City’s residents and visitors, MND said in a media release.

There will also be programmes to promote awareness of the benefits of greenery and nurture community stewardship of the city's natural environment.

Under the MOU, both sides will jointly plan, design and develop features such as a green belt, a park connector network connecting the city’s green spaces and parks at street corners in the central area of the Eco-City.

Mr Lee said that the collaboration was established 13 years ago with the vision of making the Eco-City "a replicable model for sustainable development for cities".

"Over the years, it has successfully transformed from a barren land to a thriving eco-city. The Eco-City’s experience is now even more relevant given the global commitment to reduce carbon emissions, including our launch of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and China’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

"In the next phase of the Eco-City’s development, we will aim higher and elevate the Eco-City into a greener, smarter and more sustainable city,” he said.