Singapore roots, overseas brew: Tiger Beer brand won't be affected by move, observers say

SINGAPORE: The decision to stop producing Tiger Beer in Singapore will not affect the brand’s reputation as a local beer, observers say, even as high operating costs make the manufacturing shift a logical commercial move.

Tiger Beer's positioning has long shifted to that of an international brand, said Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

“The narrative that it is Singapore born and brewed is secondary,” he said.

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, which produces Tiger Beer and is owned by Heineken, may have to tweak its narrative slightly, but the beer's claim to quality does not depend on where it is brewed, Assoc Prof Lau added.

He contrasted this with Fiji Water, which builds location into its marketing as a core authenticity claim. Tiger Beer, by contrast, stakes its reputation on accolades from global competitions.

“The brand’s strength lies in its global acclaim rather than its identity as a Singapore brand or Singapore-brewed beer,” said Assoc Prof Lau, who heads the marketing programme at the SUSS business school.

Shifting production out of Singapore does not diminish the beer's heritage and history, and the place of manufacture has little bearing on how consumers perceive it, he added.

Heineken announced on Tuesday that it will scale down brewing operations at its Tuas facility. All production of Tiger Beer and other products will be moved to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam, while the site will be redeveloped to support regional logistics and innovation, including a pilot brewery.